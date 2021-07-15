Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.56

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $100.56, with a volume of 195079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

