Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DCNNF traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,995. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

