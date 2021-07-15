Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 709. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

