Beefy.Finance Price Hits $874.87 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $62.99 million and $1.14 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $874.87 or 0.02754870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00249481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

