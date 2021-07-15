CryptoPing Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $159.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

