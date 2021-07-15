HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

