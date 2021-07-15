Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post sales of $99.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.70 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $408.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

NYSE SAIL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 849,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,267. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,346 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.