General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. 1,553,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,424,200. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

