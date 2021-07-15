Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Optiva from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Optiva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RKNEF remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. Optiva has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.