PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Down 97.5% in June

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PhaseRx stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.
About PhaseRx
