PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Short Interest Down 97.5% in June

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PhaseRx stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,680. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

