Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

