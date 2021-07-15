CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 235 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.42 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

