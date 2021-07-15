Investors Buy Large Volume of Glaukos Put Options (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,171 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,609% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,448. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

