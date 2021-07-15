$336.00 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.59 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,303,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 257,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,655. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.