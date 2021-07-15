CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $279.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.71 million to $283.42 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

CONE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

