Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $34,597.83 and approximately $110.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

