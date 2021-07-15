Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $170.92 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170.92 million and $2.31 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,960,752 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

