Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $83,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

