Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,332.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 116,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

