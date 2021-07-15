Matthew Zinn Sells 5,153 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.24. The stock had a trading volume of 192,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.57 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

