Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Sells 460 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $20,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 16,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.19.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

