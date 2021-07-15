Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,655. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Lovesac by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Lovesac by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
