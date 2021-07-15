Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,655. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Lovesac by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Lovesac by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

