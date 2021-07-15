Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermitage Offshore Services stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

