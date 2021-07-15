Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rises By 731.9%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 731.9% from the June 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

WTT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

