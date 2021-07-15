New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

