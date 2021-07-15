New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of New China Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$3.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. New China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.