$632.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to post $632.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.58 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vontier by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 28,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,079. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

