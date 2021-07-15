Analysts Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce $82.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $84.65 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $962.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

