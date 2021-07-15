WELL (WELL) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $67.94 million and $278,344.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

