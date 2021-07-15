HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.80 Million

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.89. 15,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,742. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -274.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $210.53 and a 52 week high of $616.45.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.