Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.31. 191,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,943. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

