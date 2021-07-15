Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 80,636 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

