Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 18,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 346,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $23.81.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
