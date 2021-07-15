Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 18,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 346,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

