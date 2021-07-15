Calix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

CALX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. 23,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,253. Calix has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.