Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post $13.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.49 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,313. The stock has a market cap of $650.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.