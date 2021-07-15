3,374 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

