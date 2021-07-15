Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 23,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,546. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.