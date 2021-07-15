Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNCRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $$8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

