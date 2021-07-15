Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TLTZY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

