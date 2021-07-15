Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on shares of Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$36.32 during trading hours on Thursday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

