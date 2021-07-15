The Allstate Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

The Allstate has raised its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $130.48. 107,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,072. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $274,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

