Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $665.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.80 million and the lowest is $654.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,848,302.19. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.