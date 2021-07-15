BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

