Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,289. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

