The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates SEK 284 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 284 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

