Riverpark Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,586 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

UNH stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

