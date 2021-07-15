Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 512,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLFU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 in the last ninety days.

RCLFU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,926. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

