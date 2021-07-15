Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. 26,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,637. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

