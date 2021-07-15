Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $38.15

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.15.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PINC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 5,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,758. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

