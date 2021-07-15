Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,395. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

