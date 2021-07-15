Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $75,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.23. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

